Play ‘Catch The Fly’ With These DIY Toilet Paper Roll Frogs

Do you hear that? You can always tell spring has finally arrived when the sound of ribbiting frogs fills the air. So let’s celebrate their return with a fun frog-themed craft!

Peepers, chorus frogs, tree frogs, wood frogs and more are all incredibly vocal this time of year — and they have a good reason to be! The air is finally warming, the sun is shining and the mud has thawed enough for these cold-blooded creatures to wake up from hibernation and reenter the world.

In the wintertime, frogs bury themselves in mud or under rotting leaves to wait out the freezing temperatures. Once they find the perfect place for their winter nap, frogs’ bodies produce natural antifreeze to keep themselves alive. Then, all they have to do is wait until warmer temperatures thaw out the ice so they can get back to business!

This fun frog craft uses recycled toilet paper rolls to create a DIY game where you catch a fly in your frog’s mouth. It’s rare that a fly will actually land in a real frog’s mouth — frogs are famous for their super-quick fly-catching tongues, after all.

But we can definitely pretend and have some fun!