Get Creative With This Beach Rock Crab Project

The next time you hit the beach, stock up on a bunch of beach rocks to make this super fun craft! Using a bit of paint and paper, you can create an entire family of beach rock crabs to line your windowsill and remind you of all the fun you had on your beach day.

Did you know that there are over 7,000 types of crabs in the world? They are all different sizes, shapes and colors! Some live in freshwater lakes and streams, and some live in salt water — like the ocean. Dungeness crabs, who live along the west coast of North America, can grow to be about 10 inches long and are sometimes orange and purple. Japanese spider crabs, on the other hand, are the world’s largest crabs — they have long legs that can stretch to 12 feet wide!

And if you’re wondering, some of the world’s smallest crabs are the pea crab, the coral gall crab and the flattop crab, which only measure about a half-inch wide.

Even though they vary in shape, size and color, all crabs have 10 legs, including two claws, and a hard, protective shell called an “exoskeleton.” And that means as long as your beach rock crab has all three of these characteristics, you’re good to go!

Here’s what you’ll need to make your very own crab friend for this summer craft project.