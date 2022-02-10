The most famous snowy owl may be Hedwig from the Harry Potter books and movies. But, honestly, all snowy owls are celebrities.

In fact, every winter, birders in the Northeast, Great Lakes and Canada try to catch a glimpse of snowy owls who have traveled south for the winter. These arctic birds, fluffy all over with white feathers, are beautiful to look at from a distance and symbolize the beginning of winter in these regions.

Snowy owls are actually the heaviest owl species because they have so many feathers. Their faces, feet and beaks are all covered in feathers to keep their bodies warm all year round. Male snowy owls are almost completely white, whereas the female owls have bars of black speckles all over their body.

Unlike most owls who are nocturnal, meaning they are most active at night, snowy owls are diurnal, meaning they’re active during the day. This is because the sun stays out almost all day and night during summertime in the Arctic. So, not only do they travel south during the winter to stay a bit warmer, but they also hunt during daylight, which is a rarity in arctic winters.

To make your very own snowy owl friend, check out this fun and easy craft that uses white paint and a fork to make the owl’s body. This technique is called scrape art, and it makes your 2D owl look as fluffy as real snowy owls!