Celebrate Earth Day With Recycled Soda Bottle Animal Planters

On April 22, we celebrate Earth Day, an annual holiday that reminds us of the importance of protecting our environment. And one way you can get involved is by recycling paper, glass and plastic — or by turning trash into treasure!

Have some old plastic soda bottles lying around? Transform them into cute animal-shaped planters with just a bit of paint and creativity. These planters are perfect for sprouting your favorite flowers or veggies — so you can have your own little inside garden.

They make for really sweet gifts, too!

Plastic isn't biodegradable like paper or food, and it can hang around for hundreds of years in the oceans and environment. But by upcycling these plastic bottles, you can get involved in protecting nature and the environment, not just on Earth Day, but every day!

To make sure new little plants thrive, start growing them inside using your recycled animal planters until they’re big enough to survive outdoors. Once your seedlings are strong enough, you can plant them in your yard or in your neighborhood for everyone to enjoy!

You can line your entire windowsill with recycled bottle planters, each potted with a different plant. So before you toss that old soda bottle in the recycling bin, consider giving it a new life first!

Here’s what you need to get started on this Earth Day craft project.