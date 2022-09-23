Decorate Your School Folders Using Paw Print Stamps Made From Potatoes

Just because school is back in session doesn’t mean your summer crafting has to end! You can decorate your school folders with a fun autumn theme using DIY stamps made from a fall and winter comfort food: potatoes!

To gather inspiration for your craft, head outside and pick up a few fallen leaves to use in your design. We’ll also be carving paw prints on one of the potatoes, so before getting started, research what your favorite animal’s paw prints look like. Squirrel paw prints, for example, have longer toes than dog or cat prints. Coyote tracks are similar to dogs’ but with more oval toes. And raccoon paw prints look almost like hands with long, skinny fingers!

Although today we’ll be carving leaves and paw prints into our potatoes, you can use potato stamps to make all kinds of designs, so feel free to get creative.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started: