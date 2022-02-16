Make An Arctic Fox Out Of Popsicle Sticks And Cotton Balls

What’s white, fluffy and lives in the Arctic (but isn’t a polar bear)? You guessed it: an arctic fox!

This fun and easy Popsicle stick craft will let you create your very own arctic fox friend, who will help you stick out the rest of winter — literally!

Arctic foxes have evolved to handle cold weather in fascinating ways. Their fur is so dense and fluffy that they can live in temperatures as low as -94 degrees Fahrenheit, and their short legs, ears and muzzles are not only adorable, but help them retain body heat. In fact, the average arctic fox is about the size of your cat at home, and this small size helps them stay cozy even in the chilliest of temperatures.

Although we’re used to seeing arctic foxes looking white as snow, during summertime they actually turn a light brown color to better blend into their surroundings. They’re the only canid — member of the dog family — who changes color to better camouflage themselves. And when blizzards hit in winter, arctic foxes turn white and dig tunnels in the snow to keep them safe and warm.

Ready to make your very own arctic fox? Here’s what you’ll need to get started.