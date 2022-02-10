This DIY Wintery Polar Bear Scene Will Light Up Any Gray Day

Sometimes winter can seem kind of dull and gray, which is why it’s important to fill your world with color during this season. And what better way to bring color into your house than with a craft featuring the aurora borealis and the polar bears who get to see it all the time!

Aurora borealis (also called the northern lights) is a natural light show that occurs in the sky above the North Pole and surrounding countries. These dancing lights are the result of the sun’s particles hitting Earth’s atmosphere at a super speed of 45 million miles per hour!

Luckily, our planet’s magnetic field keeps us safe from these particles, and we just get to enjoy a really incredible show of colors.

Just as incredible as the aurora borealis is the creature who lives in the same area — the polar bear!

Polar bears are massive mammals weighing in at around 1,000 pounds. Their white fur keeps them warm and camouflaged amongst the ice and snow, and they’re such strong swimmers that they are sometimes grouped in with marine mammals like otters, sea lions and walruses. In fact, their scientific name is Ursus maritimus, which literally means “sea bear!”

As of right now, polar bears are a threatened species due to climate change, so you could even share this craft with others and raise awareness. Friends and family will appreciate the beautiful colors you’ve used and the information you’ll have to share!