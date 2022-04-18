Save The Earth (And Money!) With These Plastic Bottle Piggy Banks

Doing what you can to keep plastics out of landfills is a great way to celebrate Earth Day, not just on April 22, but all year round. Recycling plastic items is always a better choice than throwing them away in the trash. But, with a little creativity, you can transform old plastic into something that not only looks cute, but will help you save money, too.

The next time you have an empty plastic bottle on hand, turn it into an adorable DIY piggy bank. This piggy bank is the perfect place to store your allowance and loose change to keep it safe — it may even help you save up for something special!

You can also choose to use your coins to donate to an environmentally friendly organization on Earth Day next year and continue giving back to the planet. It’s totally up to you!

With this Earth Day craft, you’ll not only be saving money, but you’ll be saving a plastic bottle from ending up in a landfill — it’s a win-win!

Here’s what you’ll need to get started on this Earth Day DIY.