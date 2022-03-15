Hatch Your Very Own Peek-A-Boo Chick From An Easter Egg

All mother hens know that springtime is the best time of the year to hatch chicks. The weather is warm, and baby chicks will have a much easier time growing up because of that!

And to celebrate all the new chicks coming into the world this spring, you can make your very own hatching chick using just a few materials you have around the house.

When a chick is inside his egg, he’s getting all the nutrients he needs from a protein-packed soup that he absorbs for about 21 days as he grows. His mom will sit on the egg day and night to keep him warm and actually talks to him through coos and clucks. When the chick inside gets closer to his hatching day, he’ll start to coo back!

Hatching out of an egg is hard work for a little chick! Around the 19th day of being in his egg, a chick starts to chip away at the shell with his egg tooth — a sharp little horn at the end of his beak — and will continue to chip away every three to eight hours until he’s free! When he finally tumbles out of his egg, he’s exhausted and will need to rest for a few minutes before flexing his muscles and warming up to his new surroundings.

Here’s how to hatch your very own chick just in time for spring.