Make Your Own DIY Holiday Pet Stickers

Adding a sticker is the perfect way to jazz up a notebook, wall, refrigerator or electronic device. Just peel and stick, and you’ve immediately personalized an item. And when you’re ready to change the look, the sticker peels right off!

If you’re excited to start decorating for the holidays, making your very own stickers featuring adorable animals and plenty of festive cheer is a great craft for the whole family. Making stickers is so quick and easy, anyone can do it — and all you need are a few items you already have around the house.

Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas or all of the above, we have an animal sticker for you! Kids can also draw their own little pictures and use these handy steps to make a great stocking stuffer or gift for a friend.

Then, all that’s left is to find the perfect place for your stickers. Ready to get started? Here’s how to make fun stickers the whole family can enjoy this holiday season: