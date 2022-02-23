Create Your Very Own Penguin Snow Globe

Wish that winter could last all year? There's no better way to treasure those fun, snow-filled memories than with your very own snow globe! A snow globe is basically winter in a bottle, and all you need to make one is a plastic plate and some fake snow!

For this snow globe project, we’re making a penguin the star of the show. Penguins are flightless birds who swim underwater instead of fly. Many kinds of penguins live in Antarctica (the South Pole) and are very used to cold and snow. But there are also several kinds of penguins who have adapted to warmer climates, too. These penguins live along the coast of New Zealand, South Africa and South America — including the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador.

Some penguins can swim up to 20 miles per hour, and emperor penguins can dive as deep as 1,800 feet below the surface (that’s five football fields!). And because penguins are birds and breathe air, this means some kinds of penguins can hold their breath for over 20 minutes.

Penguins are super cool birds, and for that reason, they’re the perfect animal to put inside our DIY snow globes. So let’s get started!