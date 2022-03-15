These Lollipop Bunnies Are Almost Too Sweet To Eat

Spring has nearly sprung, and that means all the little animals who have hunkered down for the winter will start to come out to play again.

Rabbits don't hibernate in the winter. They remain active — and eating — all year round. But you probably won’t see them as often because when the snow falls, they spend most of their time hunkered down in any hidey-hole they can find. When the snow melts and flowers start to bloom, rabbits are just as excited to come out and enjoy the nice weather as we are!

This bunny-themed craft is a fun way to get excited about seeing these adorable little guys in your yard again (and welcome the big bunny — the Easter Bunny — back for another year).

Perhaps the best part about this craft is that the bunnies are made using lollipops! So, once you’re done making them, you can hand them out to your friends and enjoy a sweet treat together.

That is, if you want to take these bunnies apart. They’re almost too cute to eat!

Pick your favorite lollipops, grab an adult to help you along the way and get ready to make the cutest springtime sweet you’ve ever eaten.