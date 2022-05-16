If you look up in the sky this time of year, you’ll likely see a lot of birds in action. When the weather warms up in April and May, many birds migrate back to their summer homes. Migration is when birds move from one location to another to ensure they have enough food to eat and are able to find good nesting spots.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing, you’ll want to make yourself some birdwatching binoculars —

and this easy DIY craft project allows you to make a pair out of old toilet paper rolls!

In North America alone, over 350 species of birds are currently migrating back north from the tropics, where they spend the winter. At least 4,000 species of birds (that’s about 40 percent of all birds on Earth) take part in migration in some way.

The arctic tern is the bird with the longest migration, traveling about 49,700 miles per year from the Arctic to the Antarctic — that’s halfway around the world! Some birds, like certain woodpeckers and owls, don’t migrate at all and are able to find food and resources in their forest homes all year round.

But with so many birds coming back to your area, now is the time to get to know which species are out and about by using this fun pair of DIY binoculars. Here’s what you’ll need to get started.