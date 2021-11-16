How To Make A No-Sew Christmas Stocking For Your Pet

‘Tis the season to decorate the tree, hang stockings on the mantle and wait for Santa to slide down the chimney. And if you want to share some holiday joy with your dog or cat this year, it’s easy to include them by crafting a special Christmas stocking.

The tradition of hanging socks or stockings to be filled with small gifts has been around for hundreds of years. Typically, stockings have been for kids — but our furry friends are a huge part of our families, and we think they deserve a little Christmas cheer, too.

You can use any large sock you already have as your pet’s stocking, but turning your pet’s stocking into a fun craft project is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. And you don’t need to have sewing skills to do it!

All you need is some fabric or felt in your favorite colors (or the traditional red, green and white) and a glue gun. In five easy steps, you’ll have an adorable stocking ready to be stuffed full of treats and toys that’ll get your pet’s tail wagging.

So gather your supplies, and get ready to craft an adorable stocking for your favorite furry family member!