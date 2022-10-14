It’ll Be Hard Not To Snack On This Pumpkin Hedgehog Halloween Decoration

Now that Halloween is just around the corner, you’re probably looking forward to carving a pumpkin to put in front of your house. But you don’t have to carve a jack-o’-lantern to make your pumpkin Halloween-ready. This fun Halloween craft lets you put the knives away and, instead, use edible glue to decorate your pumpkin.

Carving and decorating vegetable around Halloween began centuries ago in Ireland — and back then, pumpkins weren’t carved at all! People carved large turnips and potatoes instead.

We’ll be turning our pumpkins into hedgehogs by gluing candy corn on them to create the hedgehog's spines (sometimes called quills). It's these little pokey spines that keep hedgehogs safe from predators. Many times, hedgehogs roll themselves into balls and fall from the trees to escape predators, and their spines act as a helmet, absorbing the impact of their fall and allowing the hedgehog to run away without any injuries!

Here’s what you’ll need to make an adorable (and tasty!) hedgehog pumpkin Halloween decoration: