Make Bat Halloween Decorations Using Plastic Spoons

Halloween is just around the corner, and now is the time to start decorating! You can make a whole bunch of bats out of plastic spoons to decorate your windows, doors and walls for spooky season!

Although bats are everywhere during the Halloween season, there’s no reason to be afraid of the real thing. In fact, bats are pretty cool creatures!

There are over 1,300 species of bats all over the world, and every bat has a different pattern on his wings that makes him completely unique — just like our fingerprints. And although Halloween teaches us to associate bats with vampires, most bats actually only eat fruit and insects. There are only three species of bats in South and Central America that feed on blood — but rarely on human blood — so don’t be worried!

Bats aren’t only adorable, but they’re extremely important for our environment. They’re pollinators for all kinds of fruits, like bananas and mangoes, and they help keep the population of potentially dangerous insects like mosquitoes at a more manageable level.

We love bats, and if you do too, here’s how to make a bunch for Halloween this year!