Make A Super Colorful Flying Parrot Using Straws

Parrots are some of the most colorful birds on Earth — both in feathers and personality! And using a few materials from your craft supply, you can make your very own parrot who actually flaps his wings.

There are about 350 different parrot species around the world, with most living in tropical and subtropical regions of Australia, Asia, Africa and Central and South America. And just like their various colorings, parrots come in so many shapes and sizes.

The smallest parrot — the buff-faced pygmy — weighs less than an ounce and is about as big as an adult human’s finger! But the hyacinth macaw sits about 3.5 feet tall, and New Zealand’s burrowing kakapo can weigh as much as 9 pounds.

Some parrots can also live up to 50 years, and the oldest parrot currently is 82-year-old Cookie, a Major Mitchell’s cockatoo. So if you decide to have a parrot as a pet, he may just be with you for the majority of your life!

And, of course, many parrots can learn how to speak and mimic words their human friends teach them. They can learn hundreds of words and phrases!

Here’s what you’ll need to get started on your very own parrot craft project.