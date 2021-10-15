Easy DIY Paper Plate Animal Masks For The Whole Family

Searching for a craft the whole family can enjoy this Halloween? Well, look no further. These easy-to-make paper plate animal masks will help you get trick-or-treat ready in no time.

Everyone knows the best part of Halloween is playing dress-up — and making these DIY masks is the perfect way to put your own creative spin on this year’s costume. If you have a passion for pets, try out the dog or cat mask. If you’re looking to get into the spooky spirit, the bat and wolf masks are sure to rake in the candy. Or go a little wild with the rat and deer masks! Mix and match printable accessories, such as bows, hats and more, to jazz up your disguise.

All you need for this project are a few materials you already have at home and a little imagination. Plus, it’s easy enough for young kids to tackle (with parental supervision, of course). Once you’ve finished your scary-cute creation, just add some matching clothes, and you have a homemade costume ready for a bootiful Halloween.

So grab your materials, follow our super-simple instructions and you’ll be Halloween ready in no time. Here’s what you need to get started: