Decorate For Valentine’s Day With These Coffee Filter Love Bugs

Valentine’s Day is one of the first big holidays of the year, which means it’s the perfect excuse to go all out with the decorating. Hearts are nice, but why not get a bit more creative? This coffee filter love bugs craft is such an easy way for you to have some fun and make some beautiful Valentine’s Day decorations your family will pull out year after year.

The best part about this Valentine’s Day craft is that you probably already have most of the materials at home — if someone in your house drinks coffee!

This craft is so easy to do that you can make a whole bunch of love bugs to decorate the entire house with. You can even make a garland of love bugs for your wall or mantle by attaching their antennas to a long piece of string or twine.

Or, use double-sided tape to stick the bugs to your windows. The sun shining through the wings is a really pretty effect.

However you decide to decorate using your love bugs, all who see them will feel warm and fuzzy, which is exactly how you want to feel on Valentine’s Day. Bugs have never looked more beautiful!