These Halloween Black Cats Are Made With Paper Plates

The black cat has been a symbol of bad luck since medieval times. And when the first American settlers traveled from Europe with this idea in their back pocket, black cats soon became connected to Halloween.

But black cats aren’t actually signs that bad luck is headed your way. That’s just an old myth! In fact, in ancient Egypt, black cats were worshipped and believed to be good luck charms. And in Japanese culture, black cats are also respected because they’re said to bring luck.

Black cats still remain among the most popular images around the Halloween season, and as long as we know they’re not frightening, then they’re definitely worth celebrating!

Here’s how to make black cat Halloween decorations for your windows and walls this October.