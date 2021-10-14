Animal Jack-O’-Lanterns The Whole Family Can Make

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to pick a costume and start decorating the house for spooky season. And there’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by carving an adorable animal-themed Jack-o’-Lantern.

This fun and festive craft project is perfect for the whole family to tackle together. Simply choose your favorite pattern, print it out, follow our step-by-step instructions and you’ll be a pumpkin carving master in no time. The hardest part will be choosing whether you want to make the cat, bat or paw print pumpkin (but we won’t judge if you want to try all of them)!

And did you know that your dog and cat can eat pumpkin, too? Pumpkin is actually really good for dogs and cats — the fiber in pumpkin eases upset tummies, it’s full of vitamins and minerals and adding pumpkin to your pet’s food can help a chubby dog or cat lose weight. After carving your pumpkin, be sure to save the pumpkin pulp to turn into tasty dog treats! Your pup will appreciate it.

So put on your favorite Halloween playlist or movie, grab your tools and get ready to make a pumpkin that’s sure to stand out on any front porch!