The last few days of school are such an exciting time for everyone in your class. You’re finishing your assignments, planning your summer vacation and saying goodbye to some of your classmates until next school year.

To keep memories of your time in class and on the playground alive, make yourself a fun “See You Later, Alligator” autograph book and have your friends and classmates sign their names and add messages so you can remember this grade for years to come!

And because these books are so easy and fun to make, if you’d like, you can make an autograph book for everyone in your class! Just repeat the steps below to make enough books for all your classmates and hand them out on the last day of school. Then you can be the clever kid who writes “In a while, crocodile!” in all your classmates’ books.

You can use this autograph book to grab signatures and messages from your favorite teachers, your school bus driver and your cafeteria workers — because they’ll all miss you, too!

So, if you want to always remember graduating from the grade you’re in, then here’s what you need to make your “See You Later, Alligator” autograph book.