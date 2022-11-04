Help! I Found Worms In My Dog’s Poop

Worms in your dog’s poop — it’s the last thing you want to see when taking your dog out for a potty break.

But if it’s something you do find, you’ll want to know about the types of worms that can affect your pup, the symptoms they cause and — most importantly — how to get rid of them.

We spoke to Dr. Amber Karwacki, a veterinarian with Heart + Paw, for more insight on worms in dog poop, how serious the condition is and the best way to get your dog healthy again.

What to know about GI worms in dog poop

Gastrointestinal (GI) worms, which can vary from long and thin (like spaghetti) to short and thick (like rice), can cause mild to serious symptoms, although, luckily, most only result in a mild health condition.

“Puppies are more affected by GI parasites, which can cause them to not develop and grow properly,” Dr. Karwacki told The Dodo. “Adult dogs tend to not be as affected by worms, but they can cause diarrhea, vomiting and weight loss.”

Large amounts of GI parasites can cause a blockage of the intestines, which might lead to a need for surgery, so it’s best to contact your veterinarian as soon as you see a worm so they can tell you what type of worm it is and the best way to treat the infection.

Types of worms

There are several different types of worms that can affect pups, according to Dr. Karwacki:

Roundworms

Roundworms are tricky because they can cause anything from zero symptoms in adult dogs to diarrhea, vomiting, dull hair coat and weight loss, as well as a pot belly in puppies.

“These worms can also migrate through the dog's body, which may result in your dog coughing up a worm,” Dr. Karwacki said. “Roundworms are usually treated with a dewormer given twice three weeks apart.”

Hookworms

Hookworms cause anemia, so symptoms are usually pale gums, weakness, bloody diarrhea, poor hair coat and lack of energy.

“Similar to roundworms, hookworm symptoms are usually worse in puppies than adult dogs,” Dr. Karwacki said. “One round of dewormer usually clears the infection in a few days, but sometimes a repeat dose is needed in three weeks.”

Whipworms

Whipworms can cause your dog to lose weight, feel weak and have bloody diarrhea. Treatment for whipworms is done over a course of four weeks.

Tapeworms

Tapeworms usually don’t cause much harm, fortunately, but can cause itchiness in the hind end.

“Tapeworms are usually caused by fleas, so your vet will not only treat the worms, but also the fleas,” Dr. Karwacki noted. “Tapeworm treatment lasts 3–5 days, which clears most infections, but sometimes a second treatment is needed in three weeks.”

What should you do if you find worms in your dog’s poop?

If you discover worms in your dog’s poop, contact your veterinarian. And when you come in for your appointment, bring a fecal sample, as the vet will need to determine treatment for GI parasites depending on which type of worm it is.

“Dewormer will be given to your dog after the type of worm is determined,” Dr. Karwacki said. “This dewormer can be in the form of a liquid, pill, powder or injection. Treatments are usually repeated in three weeks as the medication will only kill the adult worms (three weeks is the time it takes for an ingested parasite egg to develop into an adult worm in the body).”

Most infections take about a week to go away, but some can take up to three months to clear.

Here’s to getting rid of your dog’s worms so he can get back to his happy and healthy self again!