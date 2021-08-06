24 Woodland-Themed Nursery Pieces For Families Who Love Animals
Like a fairytale 🦊
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’re the type of person who spends your days feeding squirrels and birds in your backyard — aka your life’s one big Disney moment — you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals as much as you do.
What better way than to design them the perfect woodland nursery? Not only will you feel like you’re in a fairytale, but your baby will fall in love with wildlife before she can even crawl.
To help you find the cutest woodland-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery, The Dodo did some of the work for you (and loved every second of it).
These six prints feature cute forest animals posed before a soft, distressed shiplap background. They’re sure to spark a love for woodland animals in your baby.
An adorable fox storage basket for diapers, toys or whatever else you might need — like all those cute animal onesies.
There’s nothing like a curious baby, and this adorable activity center will make sure your baby’s curiosity turns into a love of forest friends — just like you.
This nursing pillow helps both you and baby get comfy for feedings. It can also be used as she grows to help prop her up safely.
Want to bring color onto your walls without painting them? These wall decals are perfect for adding some character (and adorable animals).
Ready to capture all those sweet smiles, chubby cheeks and fuzzy hair? Track your baby’s monthly growth with this milestone blanket.
You can even keep your woodland theme as your baby grows. This activity center is perfect for fun and exciting hands-on learning.
Since you’re getting ready for the biggest adventure of a lifetime, this adorable wall decal fits in perfectly.
This adorable mat is perfect for tummy time and eventually graduating into regular play time! It’s foldable, so you can even bring it to Grandma’s.
A breathable and lightweight quilt for all those late-night and early-morning cuddle sessions.
This cute and cozy three-piece bedding set includes one quilt, one fitted crib sheet and one crib skirt.
These blankets are perfect for swaddling, nursing or cuddling — and wiping up any of that happy baby drool.
Daily reminders (and super cute animals) will help your baby learn all about forest life — and how to be a nice human.
This woodland-forest-themed bedding set comes with one quilt, two 100% cotton fitted crib sheets, one crib skirt and one set of wall decals.
If you know you’re having a baby boy, this wall decal is for you.
If you’re looking for a big change but don’t feel like painting those walls, these decals will add color (and adorable scenery) at a fraction of the cost.
This set of two storage bins is perfect for stowing away all those extra stuffed animals.
This cute and sleek deer-shaped decor piece comes ready to hang. It’ll add a modern, minimalist vibe if you aren’t into bright decals.
This fox goes perfectly with the deer!
Cute, sturdy storage basket ready to be filled with diapers, toys or all those bedtime stories.
Want your baby to learn all about animal tracks? This amazing print will get him ready to track some cuddly foxes in no time.
This sweet lamp coordinates perfectly with the acorn bedding collection above.
Sure, it’s a splurge, but this beautiful piece can last for your baby from crib to college.
This soothing woodland mobile plays three nursery songs — and has volume control!