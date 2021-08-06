24 Woodland-Themed Nursery Pieces For Families Who Love Animals

Like a fairytale 🦊

If you’re the type of person who spends your days feeding squirrels and birds in your backyard — aka your life’s one big Disney moment — you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals as much as you do.

What better way than to design them the perfect woodland nursery? Not only will you feel like you’re in a fairytale, but your baby will fall in love with wildlife before she can even crawl.

To help you find the cutest woodland-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery, The Dodo did some of the work for you (and loved every second of it).

Woodland Animal Prints on Shiplap
Woodland Animal Prints on Shiplap
$20

These six prints feature cute forest animals posed before a soft, distressed shiplap background. They’re sure to spark a love for woodland animals in your baby.

Fox Storage Basket
Fox Storage Basket
$21

An adorable fox storage basket for diapers, toys or whatever else you might need — like all those cute animal onesies.

Creative Baby Woodland Activity Center
Creative Baby Woodland Activity Center
$64

There’s nothing like a curious baby, and this adorable activity center will make sure your baby’s curiosity turns into a love of forest friends — just like you.

Boppy Original Nursing Pillow
Boppy Original Nursing Pillow
$40

This nursing pillow helps both you and baby get comfy for feedings. It can also be used as she grows to help prop her up safely.

Watercolor Woodland Critters Peel And Stick Wall Decals
Watercolor Woodland Critters Peel And Stick Wall Decals
$14

Want to bring color onto your walls without painting them? These wall decals are perfect for adding some character (and adorable animals).

Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket Woodland
Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket Woodland
$25

Ready to capture all those sweet smiles, chubby cheeks and fuzzy hair? Track your baby’s monthly growth with this milestone blanket. 

Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center
Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center
$76

You can even keep your woodland theme as your baby grows. This activity center is perfect for fun and exciting hands-on learning.

Adventure Awaits Woodland Nursery Decor
Adventure Awaits Woodland Nursery Decor
$17

Since you’re getting ready for the biggest adventure of a lifetime, this adorable wall decal fits in perfectly.

Sweet Jojo Designs Baby and Infant Play Mat
Sweet Jojo Designs Baby and Infant Play Mat
$30

This adorable mat is perfect for tummy time and eventually graduating into regular play time! It’s foldable, so you can even bring it to Grandma’s.

Forest Friends Cotton Muslin Quilt
Forest Friends Cotton Muslin Quilt
$50

A breathable and lightweight quilt for all those late-night and early-morning cuddle sessions.

Acorn 3-Piece Crib Bedding Set
Acorn 3-Piece Crib Bedding Set
$65

This cute and cozy three-piece bedding set includes one quilt, one fitted crib sheet and one crib skirt.

Forest Friends 3-Pack Cotton Muslin Blankets
Forest Friends 3-Pack Cotton Muslin Blankets
$38

These blankets are perfect for swaddling, nursing or cuddling — and wiping up any of that happy baby drool.

Woodland Nursery Decor Prints
Woodland Nursery Decor Prints
$15

Daily reminders (and super cute animals) will help your baby learn all about forest life — and how to be a nice human.

Lambs & Ivy Woodland Forest Animal Nursery 5-Piece Baby Crib Bedding Set
Lambs & Ivy Woodland Forest Animal Nursery 5-Piece Baby Crib Bedding Set
$137

This woodland-forest-themed bedding set comes with one quilt, two 100% cotton fitted crib sheets, one crib skirt and one set of wall decals.

Little Man Cave Quote Woodland Nursery Wall Decal
Little Man Cave Quote Woodland Nursery Wall Decal
$57

If you know you’re having a baby boy, this wall decal is for you.

Forest Animals Tree Wall Decal
Forest Animals Tree Wall Decal
$12

If you’re looking for a big change but don’t feel like painting those walls, these decals will add color (and adorable scenery) at a fraction of the cost.

Woodland Animals Fabric Storage Cube
Woodland Animals Fabric Storage Cube
$54

This set of two storage bins is perfect for stowing away all those extra stuffed animals.

Deer Shaped Wire 3D Wall Decor
Deer Shaped Wire 3D Wall Decor
$45

This cute and sleek deer-shaped decor piece comes ready to hang. It’ll add a modern, minimalist vibe if you aren’t into bright decals.

Fox Shaped Wire 3D Wall Decor
Fox Shaped Wire 3D Wall Decor
$45

This fox goes perfectly with the deer!

Bear Basket
Bear Basket
$34

Cute, sturdy storage basket ready to be filled with diapers, toys or all those bedtime stories.

Animals of the Woodland Bigfoot Print
Animals of the Woodland Bigfoot Print
$15

Want your baby to learn all about animal tracks? This amazing print will get him ready to track some cuddly foxes in no time.

Acorn Lamp with Shade & Bulb
Acorn Lamp with Shade & Bulb
$45

This sweet lamp coordinates perfectly with the acorn bedding collection above.

ED By Ellen DeGeneres Forest Animal Chifforobe
ED By Ellen DeGeneres Forest Animal Chifforobe

Sure, it’s a splurge, but this beautiful piece can last for your baby from crib to college.

Lambs & Ivy Woodland Mobile
Lambs & Ivy Woodland Mobile
$47

This soothing woodland mobile plays three nursery songs — and has volume control!