24 Woodland-Themed Nursery Pieces For Families Who Love Animals

If you’re the type of person who spends your days feeding squirrels and birds in your backyard — aka your life’s one big Disney moment — you probably want your new baby to grow up loving animals as much as you do.

What better way than to design them the perfect woodland nursery? Not only will you feel like you’re in a fairytale, but your baby will fall in love with wildlife before she can even crawl.

To help you find the cutest woodland-themed pieces for your baby’s nursery, The Dodo did some of the work for you (and loved every second of it).