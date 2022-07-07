9 Super Interesting Wolf Facts You've Probably Never Heard Of

Everyone knows that dogs were domesticated from wolves. But do you know how similar dogs really are to their wolf ancestors? Or which types of dogs are the most similar? Keep reading to get the answer, plus a bunch of other interesting wolf facts. 9 super interesting wolf facts

1. There are two species of wolves There are two species of wolves: the gray wolf and the red wolf. There are also multiple subspecies of gray wolves, including: Rocky Mountain gray wolf

Great Plains gray wolf

Mexican gray wolf

Eastern wolf

Russian gray wolf

African gray wolf

Iberian gray wolf 2. Wolves are very social animals Wolves live in groups called packs, and they form strong bonds with the members of their packs. Packs are family groups that typically consist of a male (dad) and female (mom) wolf and their offspring. Once the pups reach maturity (around 1 to 3 years old), they leave to mate and form their own packs. 3. Wolves don’t actually howl at the moon A wolf howling at the full moon is a well-known sight in popular media, but wolves don’t actually do that. They do howl for other reasons, though. Each wolf has his own distinct howl, and wolves use their howls to communicate with members of their packs or to scare other wolves away from their territory. And a wolf’s howl can be heard up to 10 miles away! Wolves are pretty similar to dogs in the ways they communicate. Along with howling, they use other sounds to talk to each other, like whining, growling, snarling, yelping and barking. And also like dogs, they use scent and body language to communicate.

4. Wolves mate for life Unlike humans, many animals don’t mate for life — but wolves do! Wolf packs have a social hierarchy and form around an “alpha” pair of wolves who mate and breed. Sounds like a power couple to us! 5. Their paws are huge Wolf paws are bigger than many dogs’ paws. A wolf’s paw can be around 4 inches wide and 5 inches long. This is around the same size paw as some of the biggest dogs, like Bernese mountain dogs and Great Danes.