This Is The Best Way To Help Feral Cats In The Winter

It’s always safest to keep your cat inside, especially as the temperatures drop.

But not all cats have a home they can call their own, where they can stay warm when the weather gets cold.

Fortunately, there are ways you can help feral or stray cats living in your area stay safe during the winter.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Julian Rivera, a veterinarian at West Village Veterinary Hospital in New York City, who explained how you can set feral cats up with a nice, warm shelter, and other things they might need.

Where you can find feral cats in the winter

Since feral and stray cats don’t have a home to keep them out of the cold , they’ll often find things to hide inside in order to get some relief from the elements.

“It’s always a good idea to check under your car to ensure that a cat hasn’t made that area its warm wintertime home,” Dr. Rivera told The Dodo.

Other places you might find feral cats during the winter include:

Under the hoods of cars

Inside wheel wells

In garages or sheds

Definitely keep an eye on these areas — particularly if you’re planning on using them — because the last thing you want is to accidentally put a cat in danger.

“If there are outdoor or feral cats in your area, this is something to consider before starting your car,” Dr. Rivera said.

And if you don’t use your garage or shed all that much, definitely take time to poke your head in periodically during the winter and check it out, since stray cats could end up getting locked inside.

Setting up shelters for feral cats

In order to help these cats out, you could buy — or even make — them a designated safe space where they can keep themselves warm.

“If you have feral cats in your area, providing small shelters where they won’t get snowed in and trapped can be a good idea,” Dr. Rivera said.

That way, they won’t have to hang around your car so much, since that can be potentially dangerous.

When it comes to providing shelter for stray and feral cats, you’re going to want to keep a few things in mind.

“Making sure that the areas are well-insulated is critical,” Dr. Rivera explained.

To do this, you could invest in a cat house that’s designed for the outdoors.

Like this one from Chewy for $39.99

Or this one from Chewy, that comes with a heated bed, for $69.99

Just make sure you keep an eye on that heated bed, for the cat’s safety.

“I would just make sure to check on these frequently and ensure that they aren't overheating or malfunctioning, or worse — becoming a fire hazard,” Dr. Rivera explained.

If you decide to take the DIY route, Dr. Rivera recommends using materials that are waterproof and retain heat well.

“I have heard of several DIY methods including using old storage containers with added-on insulation, or constructing well-insulated and waterproof wooden structures,” he said. “Bedding them down with straw can also be helpful to keep cats warm.”

Once you know what you’re using for shelter, you’re going to need to find the best place to put it, where feral or stray cats won’t get snowed in.

“Keeping them raised is a good start,” Dr. Rivera explained. “Keeping the shelters off the ground is a good idea if the area in which they are placed is prone to flooding. No self-respecting cat will hang out in a wet area, and this won't help them keep warm with a wet coat.”

Other ways to help feral cats in the winter

Providing feral cats with shelter is one of the best ways to help them during the cold months, but it’s also a good idea to make sure they’re set up with other things, too.

According to Dr. Rivera, heated water bowls will provide cats with water that won’t end up freezing.

Try this one from Chewy for $28.97

There is also a DIY hack for this, too.

“Some people will keep bags of microwaved, uncooked rice under the bowls to keep them warm,” Dr. Rivera said.

No matter how you want to set up a heated bowl, make sure you opt for plastic — NOT metal — and pick one that’s deeper, to prevent ice from forming.

Another way to help feral cats is to keep an eye out for any signs that they might be experiencing frostbite or hypothermia.

Symptoms include:

Shivering

Slowed breathing

Slowed heart rate

Lethargy

Cold to the touch

Loss of consciousness

Areas of the cat’s body have turned blue

“If you're concerned that an animal has thermal injury, and there is a safe way to handle them, removing them from cold weather is critical,” Dr. Rivera said. “At this point you can apply warm compresses to the affected areas while you transport them to a veterinarian for care.”

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.