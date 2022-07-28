The Best Window Bird Feeders For Indoor Birdwatching

When looking for a window bird feeder, you should make sure that it’s made with transparent acrylic or glass for bird watching; has multiple strong suction cups to ensure it stays put; and is squirrel-proof and weatherproof, meaning it has a roof and drainage in the seed well, so that the bird food remains dry.

According to The Humane Society of the United States , as long as you’re not bringing harm to wild animals by feeding them, then it’s fine to attract them to your yard with food. Make sure your bird feeders are safe and high enough to be away from predators (like on your window!), and maybe invest in some window clings to prevent birds from flying into your windows when approaching for seed, though it’s unlikely birds will collide with windows when feeders adhere directly to the glass panes.

If you, like many others, have become a fan of birdwatching over the past few years, then you’re probably on the lookout for feeder styles that let you get up close and personal with the birds in your yard. A window bird feeder is the perfect way to see birds up close without scaring them away — your window basically becomes bird TV!

What to look for in a window bird feeder

Before you go out and buy any old window bird feeder, there are a few shopping considerations to keep in mind that may help you make a more informed purchase.

Luckily, all of these window bird feeders are squirrel-proof, which is usually a must-have feature for standard birdfeeders. Just make sure you install the feeder at the right height on your window so that squirrels can’t climb up to it from the ground or gain access by dangling from the roof.

And these feeders can be paired with outdoor cameras, too, so you can watch the birds no matter where you are.

Check out this Blink wire-free outdoor camera with night vision at Home Depot for $90.

Glass vs. plastic

All window bird feeders should be transparent so that you can enjoy birdwatching from the inside, but you need to decide whether you want glass or plastic.

Glass is a higher-quality material than plastic, but you run the risk of having it shatter if it ever falls from the window. Plastic may not last as long when left out in the elements compared to glass, but you do have some peace of mind if it ever suffers a fall. Plastic is also lighter weight, so the suction cups don’t have to work so hard to keep a plastic feeder in place compared to a glass one.

How many suction cups does the feeder have?

The more suction cups, the better! There should be an appropriate number of suction cups relative to the size of the feeder. Larger feeders should have four or five suction cups, whereas smaller feeders should have two or three. This factor is especially important if you’re looking for a large-capacity feeder — all that seed adds up in weight.

Choose one that can hold enough seed

Speaking of capacity, it’s important to consider how often you want to refill the feeder and how many birds you’re looking to attract. Larger capacity feeders can hold more seeds, allowing you to go a few days without a refill. And you’ll also be able to feed more birds in one fill-up.

But smaller capacity feeders could be great for new birdwatchers or for smaller windows — it all depends on your space and situation.

Choose one that is weatherproof

A weatherproof window bird feeder is one with a roof and drainage holes in the seed wells. Both of these features are important to keep both the birds and their food dry so that they keep coming back. It’s a bonus that the feeder is made with weather-resistant materials, like sun and frostproof acrylic plastic or glass, too, because that means you can keep it out all year round — otherwise, your feeder may crack, yellow or rust over time.

Find one that fits your price range

Finally, choose a feeder that’s budget-friendly. If you’re willing to invest in a high-quality feeder, then definitely do so. But there are a bunch of low-priced feeders that get the job done and do it well, too.

The best window bird feeders

Here are a few of our picks for the best window bird feeders.