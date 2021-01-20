Have you ever noticed your dog trembling — or seeming to have full-body vibrations — and you can’t figure out why?

Turns out, there are a few reasons why this might be happening.

“Dogs can shake and tremble for a number of reasons, ranging from temperature-related concerns (too cold!), to pain, to fear or anxiety,” Dr. Andrea Tu, medical director at Behavior Vets NYC, told The Dodo.

Why is my dog trembling?

According to Dr. Tu, the best way to determine why your dog is shaking is to "read the room" and see what other body language signs and cues your dog is giving you.

1. Temperature. If your dog just went outside and it's cold out, then it may be related to temperature.

2. Pain. If your dog is acting sensitive or avoiding touch at certain parts of her body, or even yelping out when handled, then the shaking may be due to pain.

3. Fear. If your dog is displaying body language signs that are consistent with fear, anxiety and stress, such as air licking, yawning, snarling or growling, then the shaking may be due to fear.

“Alternatively, some dogs may act more shut down than usual when they are fearful or stressed, so if your dog is shaking and seems more subdued than you expect in the environment that they are in, then your pup may be shaking in fear,” Dr. Tu said.

4. Excitement. If you just got home from a long trip, your dog may be VERY excited to see you. Rather than totally freak out outwardly, some dogs bottle up the excitement — resulting in a tremble.

What to do if your dog’s trembling

If your dog is shivering from the cold, it’s time to help warm her up with some warm blankets and snuggles. If it’s excitement, there’s no need to worry.

You also don’t need to worry if she trembles out of fear during understandably scary events (like a trip to the vet).

If, however, you suspect that your pup is trembling out of pain, or if you notice she’s trembling all the time or always seems anxious or afraid, then it’s best to contact your veterinarian to figure out how to help those underlying causes.