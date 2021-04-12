Help! My Dog's Peeing Everywhere!

Is your dog peeing in the most random places — and at the most random times?

While it’s never a good time to have to deal with dog behavior issues, inappropriate peeing isn’t just a super annoying one — it also STINKS!

Why’s your dog peeing everywhere?

Inappropriate urination can be a sign of urinary disease such as a UTI or bladder stones,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at

Bond Vet

in New York City, told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Satchu, it can also be a behavioral issue. “If you have an intact dog, they may begin marking around the time of sexual maturity,” Dr. Satchu said.

How can you stop your dog from inappropriately peeing?

If you have an intact dog,

neutering him may be the answer

.

If not, Dr. Satchu recommends going back to the basics and using positive reinforcement when he eliminates appropriately — similar to what you likely did while potty training.

Make sure you have a good urine odor eliminator for when there are accidents!

Like the Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator

Consider crate training

If you haven’t tried it yet, consider

crate training

your pup — because it can actually help your pup avoid accidents.

Since your dog naturally hates going to the bathroom in his own crate — nobody likes to poop where they sleep — if you take him outside as soon as you let him out of his crate, he'll usually take advantage of the opportunity to pee outside — right where he’s supposed to!

If you do this consistently, it will help positively reinforce this good habit.

Of course if you suspect the issue is something that seems to happen when your dog is bored, it could be a good idea to talk to a dog behaviorist to figure out how to help your dog live a more fulfilled life.

Usually going on more walks, having some extra playtime or even getting your dog some puzzle games can typically help solve the boredom issue!

Like this Nina Ottosson game

“Also, it doesn't hurt to have Fluffy evaluated by your veterinarian to ensure he/she doesn't have an underlying urinary issue,” Dr. Satchu said.

