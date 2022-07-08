Here’s Why Emergency Vets Let Pet Parents Into The Operating Room

If you’re the kind of pet parent who wants your BFF at your side at all times, it can be hard if he needs to go in for surgery. Surgery can be so nerve wracking, especially if you want to know exactly what’s going on with your pet the entire time.

But luckily you won’t have to be too far — some emergency room (ER) vets allow people to watch while their pets are under the knife.

We spoke with Dr. Monica Sterk, medical doctor at Veterinary Emergency Group in New York, to find out why ER vets allow pet parents into the operating room.

How often do you let pet parents into the operating room (OR)?

“Pet parents can watch their pets' surgery anytime they want! I'm happy to have them watch surgery but would say that many people don't necessarily want to watch their own pet's surgery even when given the option. I would say maybe about 25 percent will stay and watch!”

How can pet parents watch their pets when they’re in the OR?

“We keep people with their pets throughout their time with us. Going to surgery is the same way. We have large windows into our operating room and allow pet parents to watch so that they can fully understand what is going on with their pet and understand the value of our profession.”

Why do you let pet parents into the OR?

“Giving owners the transparency of this allows us to help build trust with our clients and allows us to help show the value of what we do in veterinary medicine. Without being able to see it, pet parents often don't truly understand what is happening to their pet and what the procedures/surgeries we do look like (and how much nursing care and pre-/post-op care is needed!).”

So if you’re a helicopter pet parent and your BFF needs to go under the knife, you can always check with your ER vet to see if it’s OK for you to watch while he’s in surgery.