Why Do My Dog's Paws Smell Like Fritos?

Have you ever taken a big whiff of your dog’s paws and wondered, “Why does my dog smell like Fritos!?”

Believe it or not, your dog probably didn’t roll around in a pool full of corn chips (even though he’d probably love that).

The reason behind that addictive-slash-funky smell is actually super interesting — even if it’s slightly gross.

Fritos feet is natural

“Fritos feet” is pretty common in the pup world — and that familiar smell is nothing to be worried about.

“It is likely from a small amount of yeast or bacteria that normally grows in dark, moist environments — [like] the space between your dog’s toes,” Dr. Gary Puglia, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, told The Dodo.

In fact, the Fritos mystery comes from specific bacteria called Pseudomonas and Proteus — which give off a yeasty odor that can smell like those tasty corn chips you know and love.

This bacteria is typically harmless and just happily lives between your pup’s toes.

Also, keep in mind that dogs don’t sweat like people — they actually sweat from their feet — so rather than having stinky armpits after a long walk, they have stinky paws!

Signs your dog’s paws might actually be in trouble

“As long as the skin is not red or swollen and your dog does not chew at their paws, this is not a medical problem,” Dr. Puglia said.

However, if you notice any of these symptoms, you’ll want to contact your vet:

Red or swollen paw pads

Cuts that don’t heal

Discharge

A funky smell (beyond the usual Fritos scent)

According to Dr. Puglia, many people find the Fritos smell to be endearing — it reminds them of fond times snuggling with their dog on a couch under a blanket.

“If your dog’s feet do not smell like Fritos, not to fear; I’m sure there are plenty of other things your dog does that trigger similar fond memories,” Dr. Puglia said.