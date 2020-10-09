Why Won't My Dog Eat Without Me?

Isn’t she gonna get hangry!? 🍕

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 10/9/2020

why wont my dog eat without me

Have you ever noticed that your dog just refuses to touch her food unless you’re close by?
 
I’ve noticed that when I leave some food for my dog, Nala, before heading out, the bowl will still be full when I come back! It’s usually not until after those excited “hello” wiggles die down that she finally dives in and scarfs the whole bowl down.
 
Turns out, there’s a pretty simple reason for why this happens.
 
“Dogs are social creatures,” Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, told The Dodo.
 
“Occasionally they are not eating because they are stressed you are not there or that they are alone,” Semel said. “Oftentimes, they are just waiting for company!”
 
So similar to how most people don’t like to go to restaurants alone, dogs are the same way — they just want that same socialization humans get from gathering around the table with friends.
 
“My Pomeranian Taz could care less if I am home or not and does not miss me one bit,” Semel said. “However, she rarely if ever eats out of her bowl if I am gone. If I put the food in an interactive toy though, she often will!”
 
(So it might be worth trying a feeder toy if you have to be gone for long periods during the day and don’t want your pup to miss a meal!)
 
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

More from DodoWell

3 min read

Why Do Dogs Howl?

Is that a wolf!? 👀
3 min read

Why Do Cats Put Their Butt In Your Face?

The reason's actually pretty cute 🍑
4 min read

Why Is My Cat Chasing His Tail?

Here's why you should to hit up your vet.
3 min read

Why Do Cats Bury Their Poop?

It’s instinct … stinky instinct 💩
5 min read

Why Does My Dog Hate My Boyfriend Or Girlfriend?

What to do when the loves of your life don’t get along.
5 min read

Why Does My Cat Keep Scratching My Couch?

Here’s why they don’t always stick to the scratching post.
5 min read

Can My Dog See Ghosts?

Ever notice how he barks when there’s nothing there? 👻
7 min read

Help! My Cat Has Separation Anxiety!

Here’s how you can tell.
4 min read

Why Does My Cat Knock Everything Over?

It’s not just to bug you 😈
8 min read

Why Is My Cat Hissing At All My Friends?

He’s actually trying to tell you something important 😮
10 min read

How To House Train A Rescue Dog

Add a sprinkle of extra patience 💖
4 min read

What's The Difference Between Fostering And Adopting?

Foster fails are THE BEST 😍