Why Does My Dog Show Off His Toys To Everyone?

Ever come home only to see your pup barreling toward you with a toy?

Or notice that she greets guests by bringing them her favorite ball?



To find out why dogs do this super cute behavior, The Dodo reached out to Dr. Laura Pletz, a veterinarian and scientific services manager at Royal Canin, for some insight.



And according to Dr. Pletz, there are several reasons why your dog may greet you with a toy, or prance around with her favorite one in their mouth.



“Many times, it simply indicates they want to play,” Dr. Pletz said. “It can also be a way they have learned to get your attention, even if the end goal is not playtime.”



According to Dr. Pletz, dogs have learned that people generally react to the cuteness of this behavior — so they know that playing with or bringing a toy to someone gets a positive reaction.



“This can also be a behavior that they adopt because we often redirect them with toys when they are very excited and doing some nipping or barking,” Dr. Pletz said. “They learn over time that this is an alternative to other undesirable behaviors.”



So the next time you walk in the door to be greeted by your favorite pup holding her favorite toy — know that it’s probably just her being her usual, adorable self.