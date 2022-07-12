While cats don’t typically smother their humans in kisses the way dogs do, you may notice your cat will lick you occasionally. And that might lead you to wonder: Why does my cat lick me?

We spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet, to find out.

Why does my cat lick me sometimes?

Your cat might lick you for the same reason he licks other cats.

“Allogrooming is social grooming where they groom each other as a type of bonding,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “In most cases, cats will lick people because they are trying to groom them and create a bond.”

But allogrooming isn’t the only reason why your cat might be licking you.

“Cats can also lick themselves or their owners when they are happy or when they are stressed,” Dr. Bustamante said.

When trying to figure out if your cat’s licking you out of affection or stress, pay attention to his body language.

“Upset cats will often have their ears pinned back and their tails flicking rapidly,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Relaxed, friendly cats often have their ears relaxed or slightly forward.”

Why does my cat lick me then bite me?

You might notice your cat will harmlessly bite you when you’re playing, which is known as a love bite, or petting-induced aggression. So there’s a chance that could be why he’s biting you after he licks you.

But it could also be that he’s just not in the mood for the affection you were showing him.

“People are often petting their cats while their cats lick them,” Dr. Bustamante said. “They can bite if they do not like where they are being touched or if you are touching them for too long.”

Why are cats’ tongues rough?

Because self-grooming is so important for cats, their tongues are covered in papillae, which are a bunch of tiny barbs that help them comb through their fur.

These barbs are the reason why cats’ tongues are rough and why they feel dry to the touch.

How to stop a cat from licking you

You might not want to stop your cat from licking you every once in a while. But if it happens too often, you may want to discourage the behavior.

If you decide to stop your cat from licking you, you don’t want to use a deterrent that may disrupt his bond with you. Instead, try redirecting his attention with a toy or a treat.

The bottom line is your cat could be licking you for a bunch of reasons, like bonding, happiness or even stress. So just keep an eye on his body language to gauge how he’s feeling when he’s licking you.