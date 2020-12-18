Why Does My Cat Always Lie On Me?

You may have noticed that your cat’s favorite spot in the world to lie down is right on your chest.

Or if you’re not somewhere she can lie on you, she insists on plopping herself down on your laptop while you’re in the middle of working.

Why is it that cats don’t seem to understand the concept of personal space? (Although, let’s be real, you secretly love it!)

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, to find out why your cat just has to be THISCLOSE to you.

Why is my cat always on top of me?

In the moment, you might firmly believe your cat is lying down on your chest in order to keep you from moving or doing literally anything at all.

But there are actually a couple of different reasons why she feels the need to blatantly invade your personal bubble.

“Cats may choose to sit on top of you, your laptop or really any external heat source in search of warmth,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo.

So it turns out she’s not trying to mess with your workflow when she declares she must sit down right on your keyboard. She’s just treating your computer like her own little space heater!

“Cats may also just want to be physically near you for your attention and love,” Dr. Spano said. “This can be a good thing!”

Just the thing an obsessed pet parent wants to hear!

And while it’s cute to think that your cat is lying down on you and following you everywhere because she’s obsessed with you right back, there’s also a chance she might be hyper-attached, or even have separation anxiety.

Signs of an attachment issue

If your cat is experiencing hyper-attachment, that means she’s overly dependent on being around you, and she needs to be with you pretty much always.

“This may start out as following you from room to room, but watch out as this can generalize into separation anxiety,” Dr. Spano explained.

And if your cat is suffering from separation anxiety, that’s an even more serious condition that’s going to require some help from your vet.

Signs of separation anxiety include:

Going to the bathroom outside of the litter box

Abnormal meowing and vocalization

Pacing

Harmful behaviors (like not eating or self-mutilation)

According to Dr. Spano, your cat’s anxiety could also explain why they sit on certain things within your personal space (like your laptop).

“A hyper-vigilant cat, just like any animal with underlying anxiety, may also like to sit on a certain surface to keep an eye on it,” she explained.

If your cat is showing these signs, definitely reach out to your vet, because your cat might need medication to help with her anxiety.

What to do if your cat is too in the way

If your cat really is lying down on you just because of how much she loves you (which is a ton!), it can be a teeny bit inconvenient when you’re trying to be productive, even if it is so stinking cute.

If that’s the case, Dr. Spano recommends that you encourage your cat’s independence, especially if she’s trying to get your attention for a little playtime.

“Cats should receive three periods of play per day lasting about 10 minutes each,” she said. “This can be interactive play with you, such as with a wand toy or fetch, or this can be independent play with automated toys.”

Try this automatic concealed motion toy from Chewy for $16.99

And if it’s warmth she’s after, try giving her an alternative source.

Like this heated kitty mat from Amazon for $22.69

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.