Why Does My Cat Always Follow Me Into The Bathroom?

The bathroom is a private place, but it can be pretty awkward when your cat — who you love with all your heart — is just staring at you while you pee or shower.

You’d think they’d get it, since their litter boxes are private, too, but apparently privacy doesn’t apply to their favorite human (hey, that’s you).

And since it’s kinda weird, The Dodo spoke with Dr. Kate Blair, a cat veterinarian with T.H.E. Cat Hospital of Marina del Rey in California, to find out why cats are so obsessed with following their people into the bathroom.

Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom?

It’s strange, for sure, but there are actually a few reasons why your cat might follow you into the bathroom.

These reasons include:

Curiosity

To sit in the sink or play around with other things in the bathroom

Because she loves you! (Awwww.)

Hyper-attachment

Separation anxiety

How do I tell if my cat has attachment issues?

Urinating outside the litter box

Abnormal vocalization

Pacing

Self-mutilation

“For many [cats], [the motivation for following you into the bathroom] is simply the need to know what is going on at all times,” Dr. Blair told The Dodo. “Because we usually close the door after entering the bathroom, the bathroom can seem like a mysterious place they don’t want to be kept away from!”So that’s why they go in once you’re already inside!And while they’re in there, they might enjoy exploring a whole bunch of things in the bathroom that are actually super appealing to cats.“For other cats, the lure of the bathroom is all about the cool and smooth feeling of the sink or bathtub to play in, a dripping faucet to drink from, or a warm, captive audience of their favorite person on the toilet to cuddle with,” Dr. Blair said.But if your cat follows you into the bathroom for no reason at all — other than she can’t stand to be alone — there’s a chance she might have an attachment issue.These issues include hyper-attachment and separation anxiety.“Hyper-attachment occurs when cats seem to be overly dependent on being near a person and spend much of their time going anywhere they go and seeking attention from them,” Dr. Blair explained.But according to Dr. Blair, separation anxiety is a more serious condition.If your cat is separated from you — or even another cat she’s close with — the anxiety often causes her to exhibit destructive or dangerous behaviors like:If your cat is exhibiting these symptoms, it’s super important to reach out to your vet.“A veterinarian can look at a specific cat’s behavior and determine if there may be a problem and how best to address it, either with environmental modification or in some cases anti-anxiety medication,” Dr. Blair said.

