We've all been there: You're having a great time at the dog park with your best friend, who's frolicking and having fun. Everything is postcard-perfect until … you notice she's humping another dog.

SO embarrassing! But why do female dogs hump anyway?

To find out the real reason behind it, we spoke with Lauren Tsao, a certified dog behavior consultant (CDBC) with the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants.

Do all dogs hump?

Because every dog is unique, not all pups are going to exhibit the same behaviors. That being said, it’s pretty common for all dogs to hump.

In fact, according to a 2019 study, 11 percent of the dogs who participated were observed humping.

“If your dog is humping, you aren’t alone in attempting to cope with this often embarrassing behavior,” Tsao told The Dodo.

And this isn’t just a thing male dogs do.

“Female dogs aren’t usually our first thought when we think of problematic humping,” Tsao said. “However, regardless of sex, humping is a normal behavior in most cases.”

So … why do female dogs hump?

Female dogs can hump for a couple of different reasons.

“Humping is not always about reproduction, especially when female dogs are the ones engaging in it,” Tsao said.

Instead, your girl pup may more likely be humping because of things like stress or excitement. That’s because humping can just be a way for your pup to get out extra energy.

Should you stop your female dog from humping?

For the most part, you really shouldn’t discourage your dog from humping, but there are some scenarios where you might have to step in.

“As a common rule of thumb, if your dog is engaging in humping with other dogs and the receiving dog is being harmed, frightened or bothered, it is a good idea to interrupt and redirect your dog to more appropriate behaviors,” Tsao said.

But if the other dog doesn’t mind, there’s no need to interfere.

“Keep in mind that humping in moderation can be a normal part of dog interaction,” Tsao said. “Therefore, if the behavior isn’t bothering either dog and you are familiar with both dogs, it may not be problematic.”

Rather than discipline your pup for humping, you can try to get her attention with a high-value treat or toy to give her something else to focus on.

“Instead it’s best to gently redirect your dog’s attention to something else or distract your dog in situations they usually display humping in,” Tsao said. “Make sure you reinforce and acknowledge this positive behavior change by rewarding your dog with praise or treats.”

Another time you may want to do something about your female dog’s humping behavior is if it’s excessive, meaning it happens so much that it prevents her from doing other things like eating, drinking, grooming or playing.

If this happens, Tsao recommends consulting a certified behaviorist to figure out the best way to address it.

So while it may catch you by surprise, it’s actually totally normal for your female dog to hump sometimes.