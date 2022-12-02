Your dog’s so angelic when he’s sleeping.

But if napping is one of your BFF’s favorite activities, you might be wondering: Why do dogs sleep so much?

It turns out there are a few reasons, according to Kaitlyn Tullio, a registered veterinary nurse with DodoVet. (Most of them are normal, don’t worry!)

How many hours a day do dogs sleep?

Adult dogs sleep on average about 8 to 13 hours every day. And when it comes to puppies, expect your little guy to be snoozing for 15 to 20 hours daily.

“Puppies need lots of sleep,” Tullio told The Dodo. “That sounds like a lot, but human babies sleep a lot too.”

Senior pups are also going to need 15 to 20 hours, just like puppies.

“If your adult dog seems to be sleeping more than they are awake, it's OK,” Tullio said. “Let them sleep as much as they want — they’ve earned the rest.”

So … why do dogs sleep so much?

Dogs sleep so much for the same reason we aim for eight hours every night — to rest and recharge.

“Sleep [keeps] adult dogs healthy and happy,” Tullio said.

Puppies need even more rest than adult dogs so they can be big and strong as they get older.

“All this sleep helps them to grow and develop properly,” Tullio said.

And senior dogs just need a little extra time to recharge than their younger counterparts.

“Senior dogs just don’t have as much energy as they used to,” Tullio said.

Does my dog sleep too much?

Even though it’s normal for your dog to sleep a lot, it’s possible for him to end up sleeping too much — and you’re going to want to pay attention when that happens, because it could mean something’s wrong.

“Too much or too little sleep could be a sign that something is bothering them, whether it be stress or sickness,” Tullio said. “So keep an eye on any changes to your adult dog's sleeping patterns.”

The same goes for puppies. If your little guy is sleeping more than 20 hours, it could mean that he’s sick.

In some cases, sleeping too much can be confused with lethargy — but that's something you'd still want to consult your vet about.

“Lethargy is a lack of energy or enthusiasm,” Tullio said. “An unenergetic puppy is definitely cause for concern.”

The bottom line? If your dog’s sleeping a lot, that’s pretty standard. But if he’s snoozing more than he should be, you might want to bring him to the vet to see if there’s an underlying medical or psychological reason.

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.