Why Does My Dog Sigh?

Does your dog ever let out a big sigh like he just finished a hard day of work? (After all, running after balls and being petted all day must be tough.)

If he does, you might wonder: Why do dogs sigh? And is all that sighing normal?

We spoke to Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinary journalist and veterinarian with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, to find out why your dog sighs so much.

Why do dogs sigh so much?

Since dogs can’t talk, they use vocalizations and body language to communicate how they’re feeling.

According to Dr. Wooten, you should look at your dog’s body language and what else is going on around him to help you figure out why your dog’s sighing.

“Dogs normally sigh for a variety of reasons: when they are content, when they are bored, when they are disappointed ([e.g.,] when you tell them to lie down and they really want to take a walk), as a way of talking back ([e.g.,] after you have told them ‘no’) and to relieve stress,” Dr. Wooten told The Dodo.

Here are some things your pup might be trying to tell you when he sighs.

He’s feeling happy and relaxed

If your dog sighs when you pet him or when he lies down, he’s probably feeling content and relaxed. A dog who sighs and lays his head on his paws is feeling happy. Your dog might also have his eyes partially closed to show that he’s enjoying whatever’s going on.

He’s annoyed

Your dog might sigh when he’s not happy about something, like when you tell him playtime’s over or he can’t go out on a walk right now. A dog who’s frustrated or disappointed when he sighs will seem more alert and may stare at you (probably because he wants you to play with him).

He’s tired

Your pup might sigh because he’s tired, like when he lies down after a long walk.

He’s bored or wants attention

If your dog’s sighing while pacing or coming over to you, he might be trying to say that he’s bored and wants something, like playtime or treats.

He’s sad

According to Dr. Wooten, your pup might sigh when his favorite person leaves and doesn’t take him along. If your dog’s not interested in playing or is acting tired in general, he might be sad (but keep in mind that lethargy can also be a symptom of an illness — find out how to know if your dog’s sick below).

How to know if your dog’s sighing isn’t normal

Most of the time when your dog sighs loudly, he’s just telling you how he’s feeling. But there are some times when sighing could mean something’s wrong.

“[Sighing might not be normal] if your dog sighs a LOT, or if you notice any other signs of sickness,” Dr. Wooten said. “Dogs can sigh because their joints hurt, their tummy hurts [or they’re experiencing any other pains], or because they have breathing or heart problems. If you think your dog sighs a lot or you notice any other symptoms, contact your veterinarian.”

Here are some other signs to look out for that might mean your pup doesn’t feel well:

Whining

Groaning (typically in adult dogs only — puppies sometimes sigh and groan to show they’re happy)

Making a whistling noise — If your dog’s making a whistling sound when he breathes and sighs, he might be having trouble breathing, which could be caused by something stuck in his nose or throat or an upper respiratory infection.

Difficulty breathing

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Can’t get comfortable

Dogs can sigh for a bunch of reasons, so it’s important to pay attention to your pup’s body language to figure out what he’s trying to say. And if you notice any other symptoms of illness or if your dog’s acting weird, take him to the vet to make sure there’s nothing else wrong.