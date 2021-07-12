Why Do Dogs Roll In The Grass?

If your dog is anything like mine, she loves rolling around in a patch of grass any chance she gets.

And it always cracks me up (and anybody walking by) to watch my dog, Nala, have the time of her life.

But I’ve always wondered why she actually does it. Is she cooling off? Is she just super happy? What could it be?!

To find out why Nala and so many other dogs like to stop, drop and roll, The Dodo reached out to Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, who explained that dogs can roll in the grass for several reasons!

Here’s some of the most common explanations behind this behavior:

She’s enjoying a smell

It's important to remember how incredibly powerful your dog's nose is. “They are picking up on hundreds of nuanced scents that we can't even comprehend!” Dr. Austin told The Dodo. “Sometimes they want to enjoy a scent they've found in the grass and will roll around in it to do just that.”

She’s covering up her own scent

According to Dr. Austin, there’s another smelly reason why your pup may be rolling around in that patch of grass. “There is another theory that dogs may roll in grass to cover their own scent, as more of an inherited predatory instinct,” Dr. Austin said. (In other words, they want to smell like the environment so they don't scare off prey.)

She’s cooling off

If it’s a particularly hot day, that grass may look extra appealing to your dog. It might even be a little wet from a sprinkler — the perfect combo for your dog to cool off in.

She’s having fun

Your dog may also just be relaxed and having fun — and rolling on her back is a way to show it!

She’s scratching an itch

“It's good to rule out any allergies and make sure your dog isn't rolling a ton to scratch a constantly itchy back or side, but otherwise, it's probably normal that he's having a good time,” Dr. Austin said.

If you notice your dog rolling around in the grass, it’s probably just her having the best time ever.

I'm not sure about you, but now I’m even thinking about joining mine next time.