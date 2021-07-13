Why Does My Dog Lick My Feet?

Have you ever come home from a long day, lay down on the couch and suddenly noticed your feet getting an unexpected bath courtesy of your dog?

Turns out, your dog licking your feet is totally normal.

But why is she doing it?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out why dogs are obsessed with licking feet.

Why do dogs lick feet and toes?

In general, your dog licking your feet is a totally harmless behavior.

Dogs just speak differently than we do, and licking is one of their favorite forms of communication. If you’re snuggling up on the couch and notice your dog starts loving on your feet, that’s just her way of bonding with you.

According to Dr. Satchu, your dog may be licking your feet for the following reasons:

Showing you affection

Trying to get your attention

Cleaning you up

Soothing herself

Is your dog licking your feet ever a bad thing?

If your dog likes to lick feet, it’s definitely nothing to worry about!

“If you are averse to the behavior, then it might be considered a bad thing, but it is unlikely that licking your feet will ever be bad, or dangerous, for Fido,” Dr. Satchu told The Dodo.

If you don’t want your pup licking your feet, then Dr. Satchu suggests redirecting her behavior towards a more appropriate object, like a Kong or Nylabone.

Try this Kong from Amazon for $7.49+

Or this Nylabone from Amazon for $11.99

For the most part, though, your dog licking your feet just makes her happy — and even though it might feel a little weird for you at first, it’s just another funny moment between you and your pup.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.