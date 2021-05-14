Dog whiskers make your pup’s smile extra adorable.

But aside from being super cute little tufts of hair, what are they even for?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Antonio DeMarco, a veterinarian and president of medical operations at GoodVets in Kansas City, Missouri, to find out why dogs have whiskers in the first place.

What are dog whiskers?

“Whiskers are specialized hairs that arise from hair follicles,” Dr. DeMarco told The Dodo.

In your dog’s case, his whiskers are above his eyes, on his snout and on his chin.

Even though whiskers are hair, they’re stiffer and thicker than the rest of the hair on your pup’s body.

They’re also rooted deeper in his skin, too.

How do dog whiskers work?

It turns out dog whiskers are super sensitive.

“They have increased neurologic ability over normal hair,” Dr. DeMarco said.

Basically, that means his whiskers help him sense things in the world around him and relay those sensations to his brain — kind of like an extra set of eyes.

That’s because the follicles of your dog’s whiskers have a bunch of nerve endings in them.

So, when anything touches your dog’s whiskers, or even just makes them vibrate, those nerve endings pick it up and tell your pup’s brain that something’s there.

Why do dogs have whiskers?

Basically, your dog has whiskers to enhance his senses.

“Whiskers assist in tactile sense, similar to the touch of skin,” Dr. DeMarco said.

Your dog’s eyesight isn’t great (and it’s not just your pup — dogs just don’t have great eyesight in general), which is where the whiskers come in.

“Different animals use their whiskers for varying purposes,” Dr. DeMarco explained. “For dogs, they are an extra sense to aid in moving and providing additional sensory information, similar to antennae on insects.”

What are dog whiskers used for?

Since your pup’s vision isn’t the best, he can actually use his whiskers to sense if something is near his face.

For example, if your dog’s sniffing around a rose bush, his whiskers could sense the thorns and warn his brain that they’re there so he won’t end up scratching his nose.

It’s almost as if his whiskers are kind of like dog reading glasses, which is honestly pretty wild.

His whiskers are so sensitive that he can pick up on things nearby that are moving, even if they don’t touch him.

That’s because an object, an animal or a person will create vibrations in the air when they move, and your dog’s whiskers will actually be able to sense that.

And while whiskers are super important for providing your pup with sensory information, they also serve other purposes, too.

Those whiskers on his brows can act like extra eyelashes and help keep dirt or dust out of his eyes.

Dog whiskers can also help your pup communicate.

If he feels threatened, he’ll actually flare his whiskers, letting you — or the perceived threat — know that he’s on edge.

Since your dog’s whiskers are a crucial part of his senses, it’s really important not to cut or mess with them.

After all, they’re so much more than just hair!