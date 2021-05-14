Why Does My Dog Eat My Cat's Poop?

You already know your dog likes to eat his own poop (gross!), but you weren’t expecting him to start scarfing down your cat’s poop, too.

It’s hard to wrap your head around exactly why your pup would want to eat something so smelly and covered in litter.

So The Dodo spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B Vet, to find out why cat poop seems to be one of your dog’s favorite snacks.

Why do dogs eat cat poop?

“It is presumed that dogs eat cat poop because they are attracted to the smell of [a cat’s] feces, which smells like cat food,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo.

It’s nasty, but your dog is no stranger to eating gross crap. And this nasty behavior isn’t necessarily a sign that something’s wrong with him.

“Families often call veterinarians worried about their pet’s wellbeing and bizarre behavior, when it is actually very common,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

Here’s what it all really boils down to: Your dog is curious and wants to taste that interesting thing he sniffed, which turns out to be a tiny turd in your cat’s litter box.

Health risks of eating cat poop

It feels like something that shouldn’t need to be said, but your dog shouldn’t eat cat poop.

Sure, your dog might eat cat poop and be completely fine, but that’s not always going to be the case.

“Health risks associated are mostly parasites and upset stomach,” Dr. Bustamante said. “There are additional risks if they also eat the cat litter.”

Your dog might have parasites if he’s showing signs like:

Diarrhea

Scooting his butt on the ground

Vomiting

Distended belly

Weight loss

Diarrhea (followed by a period of constipation)

Uninterested in food

Not eating



How to stop dogs from eating cat poop

If your dog scarfs down some litter as well, he runs the risk of gastrointestinal upset or even blockage (if your cat uses a clumping litter). Signs of a gastrointestinal blockage include:Make sure you give your vet a call if you notice any of the above signs.“The best way to keep your dog from eating your cat’s poop is to keep the poop out of your dog’'s reach,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

This might mean investing in a dog-proof or covered litter box, so your pup can’t just stick his face in and chow down.