Why Do Dogs Bury Their Bones?

You’ve probably seen your pup grab one of her favorite bones and quickly run off to bury it in the ground somewhere.

While it’s so cute to witness, you may be wondering why exactly your dog does this seemingly odd habit — and if she knows exactly where she leaves all of her buried treasure.

The Dodo reached out to Dace Lace, animal behavior specialist and co-founder of Pet Food Site, and Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, for more info about dogs burying bones.

Reasons why dogs bury bones

There are many reasons a dog buries her bones and other assorted objects, like toys, household items or rocks.

Some of the most common are:

She’s experienced hunger in the past

If you have a rescue dog who has experienced not being fed in the past, she could be burying bones and food as a way to make sure they stay safe.

“Dogs which have been living on a street and have experienced hunger are more likely to bury bones or favorite toys for later and to hide [them] from other dogs,” Lace told The Dodo.

It’s her natural Instinct

It’s also hypothesized that dogs bury things out of natural instinct to keep a valued item protected and safe.

“Dogs will bury bones, which is a behavior linked to the wild, where they would bury food to keep it safe at times of food shortages and to keep the meat lasting longer as it's protected from the sun,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

It’s a compulsive behavior

While some dogs bury bones just to bury bones, others can become obsessed with doing it as a compulsive behavior, which is typically rooted in some form of anxiety.

“Some dogs become more compulsive in this behavior than others,” Dr. Wigfall said.

If you suspect your dog has an unnatural compulsion to dig and bury bones, check in with your veterinarian to see if she has any underlying anxiety issues that you can get her treated for.

Do dogs always remember where they buried a bone?

Dogs will generally remember where they’ve buried a bone; however, their need to dig it up may not always be there — which is why you might think your dog just totally forgets where she buries something.

“In the wild, dogs would save their bones/meat by burying it in the ground and digging it up when food was sparse,” Dr. Wigfall said. “Domesticated dogs don’t go through these sparsely fed times, as we as owners ensure their bowl is filled daily. Therefore, as their food resource is plentiful, digging up their saved food isn’t necessary.”

You may also notice that your dog typically buries her bones in the same general area each time, which means that at least she remembers the location as being prime real estate for burying her bones. “I find that normally dogs have their favorite spot where to hide their bones,” Lace said. “It might not be the same spot, but definitely the same corner in the garden or yard.”

Additionally, even if it looks like your dog doesn’t remember where one of her buried treasures is at first, don’t be fooled — she can always use her acute sense of smell to find where it is.

How to keep dogs from digging in the yard

If your dog’s destroying your yard from digging in tons of different spots (or the wrong spots — like your flower bed), it’s going to take some work to get her to stop, but it’s not impossible.

“Redirecting their digging behavior is the best way to try and control your dog’s digging versus prevention entirely,” Dr. Wigfall said. “If your dog is a culprit for obsessive digging in inappropriate areas, it may be worth creating an area in the garden specifically for them to dig in (for example, their own sandpit).”

Here are some of the best ways to keep your dog from digging:

Redirect her digging to a designated area

Creating an area specifically for your dog to bury her favorite things should help keep her from digging in off-limit areas.

“You can encourage your dog to use their new sandpit/digging area by hiding toilet paper rolls filled with treats within the sandpit. He will therefore be rewarded for digging in the sandpit (his new own space), and [it will] keep him out of the areas you don’t want him to dig [in] — keeping your vegetables and flowers safe!” Dr. Wigfall said. “This also doubles as a great enrichment idea to keep him busy.”

Make sure she’s exercised

Since boredom can lead your dog to dig up the garden, making sure she’s exercised enough can help ensure she isn’t using your lawn as her place to get out pent-up energy.

“With regular walks and playing with the dog, I have seen great results and [a] decrease in destructive behavior,” Lace said. “It will depend on the particular dog, but a daily 40-minute active walk and exercise is a must for an active dog.”

Discourage her from digging in certain areas

You can stop her from getting into certain areas of your yard by fencing or gating off any part you definitely don’t want your pup to be playing around in.

You can also discourage her from digging in a particular area by having some scents around that you know your dog doesn’t like. “Some of my clients have found the smell of lemons, chilli flakes [causes] their dog to think twice before digging or burying a bone,” Lace said.

While burying bones is a totally natural dog behavior, hopefully the above tips can help you make sure your dog isn’t destroying your entire gorgeous backyard — because you need to be able to play in it together!