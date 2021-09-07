Why Do Dogs Love To Burrow?

There are so many dog behaviors that seem weird (but cute!), and one of those is watching your dog burrow — sometimes ferociously — deep under the covers. (Can she even breathe under there?)

To learn more about this seemingly universal dog behavior, The Dodo reached out to Dr. Gary Puglia, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, for some expert insight.

Burrowing is an instinct

While you might wonder why your dog loves burrowing under the covers, it’s actually a pretty basic dog instinct — like how she also digs at her bed every night.

In the wild, burrowing would be an important survival tool for her — and a lot of the instinctual reasons for burrowing still exist, even inside your home.

According to Dr. Puglia, dogs may burrow for a number of different reasons.

She’s trying to get warm

Just like how you like to get under the covers when you’re chilly, your dog is doing the same thing. There’s nothing like cuddling under warm blankets — and your dog agrees.

She’s looking for shelter

Your dog’s instincts tell her to look for a safe place to go to sleep, and burrowing under blankets does exactly that.

She’s simulating inherent behaviors

According to Dr. Puglia, dogs love to behave in ways that are natural to them — like digging for food. You might notice your pup burrowing under the blankets to leave her favorite bone. That’s just her way to keep it safe until she’s ready to eat it.

Can dogs breathe under the covers?

When your pup has been under the covers for a long time, you might start to wonder if she can even breathe.

My dog, Nala, for instance, will start breathing really heavily once she’s under the covers, which can be cute but also a little creepy. It’s similar to the noise she makes when she basks in the sun when it’s really hot out.

Luckily, though, Dr. Puglia explained that your dog knows what she’s doing when she decides to burrow.

“Dogs often leave their nose at or near the edge of the blanket to make it easier for them to breathe,” Dr. Puglia told The Dodo. “If your dog is fully burrowed and it becomes hard to breathe, instinct will kick in and drive them to climb out from under their burrowed resting/hiding place.”

Basically it’s the same as how you know when to open the blanket for fresh air if you’re burrowed under it, even if you’re sleeping!

But if you’re really worried, you can be a helicopter dog mom like me and fix the blanket yourself to give your pup a little breathing hole — just in case.

