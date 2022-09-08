You think it’s so cute when your cat meows at you —but do you ever wonder if he’s actually trying to tell you something? (The thing is, translating is tough since you don’t exactly have a meow-to-English dictionary.)

So why do cats meow, exactly? What does it all mean?

We spoke with Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out what the deal is and what it means if it’s happening a lot.

What does it mean when your cat’s meowing?

Cats don’t actually meow to talk to each other. If your cat’s meowing, it’s because he’s trying to get your attention.

“Cats will meow to greet you, if they are hungry, if they go outside they might meow to be let out or back inside, or they will meow if something is bothering them,” Tullio told The Dodo.

What does it mean if a kitten’s meowing?

While adult cats may not meow at each other, young kittens will vocalize to communicate with their mothers.

“When cats are kittens, they meow to get their mothers’ attention,” Tullio said. “Feral cats usually do not continue this behavior when they outgrow kittenhood.”

But since your cat knows you’re his parent now, he’ll meow to try to express when he wants or needs something.

Why do cats meow so much?

There are a couple medical reasons why your cat may be meowing pretty frequently.

“Male cats can meow or yowl when they have a urinary obstruction,” Tullio said. “Female cats that have not been spayed may vocalize when looking for a mate.”

If you notice your cat’s meowing more than usual, reach out to your vet just to rule out anything health related. Otherwise, it’s possible your cat’s just chatty.

And it’s important to keep in mind that if your cat’s meowing a lot, make sure you never punish him for it. After all, he’s just trying to talk to his favorite person! (That’s you.)

What does it mean if your cat stops meowing?

Every cat is different, so some cats may typically meow more than others. If your BFF is usually pretty vocal, it can mean something’s wrong if he suddenly stops meowing.

“Sometimes cats get depressed too if there have been any changes such as a move, someone no longer in the household, loss of another pet, etc.,” Tullio said. “This may cause changes in their normal behaviors and vocalizations.”

Other reasons your cat might stop meowing include:

Upper respiratory infection

Tumor or polyp on his vocal cords

Hyperthyroidism (this can actually make your cat’s meows sound hoarse)

If you notice your typically chatty cat has suddenly gone silent, a trip to your vet is definitely recommended.

But more often than not, cats meow to talk to their human besties to let them know that they love them. (And that they’d like some more food, please.)

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.