Why Does My Cat Like Earwax?

The first time you caught your cat fishing your used Q-tips out of the trash, your first thought was probably, “Ew,” and your second thought was probably, “Wait, why?”

While cats aren’t into a lot of the super gross things dogs are, they do seem to be drawn to earwax.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, to find out why cats like earwax so much.

It smells good to cats

Your earwax might not be smelly to you (assuming you’ve never sniffed your own earwax), but to your cat, it smells delicious.

Specifically, the smell of the animal proteins in earwax is your cat’s favorite part.

“Cats are naturally drawn to animal proteins and require high amounts in their diet,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo. “With this in mind, it’s no surprise that they would be drawn to eat earwax, it smells like something delicious to them.”

And while it might seem unfathomable to you, cats actually eat earwax because it smells so good to them.

That’s why cats don’t mind eating their own earwax while cleaning their ears.

“They lick their front feet and then run it over their face and ears, and use their back feet to get inside a little deeper,” Dr. Bonk said.

And if you have more than one cat, they might even clean each other’s ears by licking the wax right out.

Is earwax good for cats?

Eating a little earwax is actually safe for your cat, since eating small amounts is part of his instinctual grooming routine.

So, while it’s kind of gross, you don’t need to stress about your BFF snacking on a tiny bit of earwax.

“It’s definitely OK to allow them to eat the earwax that they groom from their own and other cats’ ears,” Dr. Bonk said.

But that doesn’t mean you should let your cat peruse your trash after you clean your own ears.

“They may get in trouble if they’re sneaking used Q-tips from your garbage,” Dr. Bonk said. “That’s not because of the earwax; it’s because they could ingest some of the cotton or paper parts, which can lead to some digestive issues.”

So the next time you catch your cat swiping your Q-tips, you’re definitely going to want to grab them from him. But if he’s enjoying a little snack while cleaning his ears, there’s no need to panic.

