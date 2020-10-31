Why Won't My Cat Stop Grooming Herself?

There’s more behind it than you might think 😽🛁

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 10/31/2020

cat won't stop grooming

Ever notice your cat sitting there grooming herself day in and day out, and wonder what that’s all about?
 
To find out why cats are so obsessed with keeping themselves clean, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City. And the answer might actually surprise you.
 
“Many people think that cats groom to keep clean. And while that is true, there are also many other purposes for grooming,” Dr. Satchu said. “Grooming helps cats regulate their body temperature, distribute natural oils throughout their coat, promote healthy blood circulation and ease anxiety/stress.” 
 
So while it’s true that cats love to stay clean, grooming is way more than just that.
 
But Dr. Satchu also warns against too much grooming.
 
“Overgrooming can indicate a health issue,” Dr. Satchu said. “Some of these include allergies — both environmental or food related — skin conditions, thyroid conditions, anxiety and pain/discomfort.”
 
So while grooming is a normal behavior for cats, you should still keep on eye on it to make sure there isn’t something else going on.
 
“If the amount of grooming they're doing results in thinning of fur, bald patches, or scabs/ulcerations, you should definitely reach out to your vet,” Dr. Satchu said.
 
Also, if you notice excessive grooming in combination with any other symptoms, like inappetence, lethargy or vomiting, Dr. Satchu suggests getting your cat evaluated sooner rather than later.

