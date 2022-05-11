120+ White Cat Names For Your Snow-Colored BFF
Perfect names for your white cat 🤍
Your new cat’s dazzling white coat is what drew you to him in the first place, so you’re probably trying to come up with the perfect name to go along with it.
But let’s face it: That’s a lot of pressure.
To make things easier for you, The Dodo rounded up over 120 of the best white cat names to help you find the one that best suits your new BFF and his beautiful fur.
Male white cat names
These male cat names are so great for little guys with white coats.
- Olaf
- Mister Bigglesworth
- Blanco
- Casper
- Gandalf
- Jack (Frost)
- Jon (Snow)
- Klaus
- Nicholas
- Shiro
Female white cat names
Your gorgeous girl needs a name that will pair nicely with her bright fur.
- Bianca
- Betty (White)
- Marie
- Blanche
- Alaska
- Bella
- Mimi
- Princess
- Duchess
- Swan
- Elsa
- Snow White
Cute white cat names
Your cat’s so cute that you have to give him an adorable name to match.
- Blizzard
- Halo
- Glacier
- Snowflake
- Frosty
- Powder
- Snowball
- Q-Tip
- Pearl
- Cloud
- Cotton
- Aspen
Food names for white cats
Your inner foodie is probably just dying to name your white cat after your favorite foods. And there are plenty of food-inspired names to choose from.
- Coconut
- Cool Whip
- Eggnog
- Sugar
- Tic Tac
- Chowder
- Sugar
- Cream
- Cauliflower
- Chardonnay
- Marshmallow
- Brie
- Mozzarella
- Flour
- Biscuits
- Cream Puff
- Tofu
- Tapioca
- Moscato
Names for white cats with blue eyes
That white-fur-blue-eyes combo is so stunning. Here are some names that are fitting for those features.
- Blueberry
- Aquamarine
- Angel
- Azure (the color halfway between blue and cyan)
- Misty
- Bluebell
- Sapphire
- Cerulean (a deep sky-blue color)
- Iris
- Flower
- Lapis (a gemstone)
- Skylar
- Mystique
- Smurf
- Squirtle
- Stitch
- Sully
Unique white cat names
You know you found a super special white cat, so why not give him a unique name that stands out from the rest?
- Egret
- Chalk
- Bones
- Fondant
- Birch
- Fog
- Crest
- Colgate
- Daisy
- Dove
- Dandelion
Black-and-white cat names
Try out these black-and-white names for your handsome tuxedo cat.
- Peppermint Patty
- Oreo
- Domino
- Tux
- Penguin
- Sylvester
- Eightball
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Blotch
- Zebra
- Snoopy
- Marbles
- Beetlejuice
- Alfred
- Jeeves
- Klondike
- Chalkboard
- Panda
- Puffin
Gray-and-white cat names
Gray-and-white cats deserve a name that’s as cool as their coloring.
- Smudge
- Dusty
- Tinsel
- Silver Bell
- Asteroid
- Grey Gatsby
- (Grey) Goose
- Grayson
- Gracie
- Silver
- Silvia
- Dumbo
- Disco
- Anchovy
Orange-and-white cat names
Cats with orange-and-white coats need a name that matches their unique coat pattern.
- Creamsicle
- Blaze
- Oliver
- Hobbes
- Garfield
- Fanta
- Peaches
- Mimosa
- Crookshanks (from Harry Potter)
- Dorito
- (Orange) Julius
- Bandit
- Chester
- Cheeto
