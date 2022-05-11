120+ White Cat Names For Your Snow-Colored BFF

Your new cat’s dazzling white coat is what drew you to him in the first place, so you’re probably trying to come up with the perfect name to go along with it.

But let’s face it: That’s a lot of pressure.

To make things easier for you, The Dodo rounded up over 120 of the best white cat names to help you find the one that best suits your new BFF and his beautiful fur.

Male white cat names

These male cat names are so great for little guys with white coats.

Olaf

Mister Bigglesworth

Blanco

Casper

Gandalf

Jack (Frost)

Jon (Snow)

Klaus

Nicholas

Shiro

Female white cat names

Your gorgeous girl needs a name that will pair nicely with her bright fur.

Bianca

Betty (White)

Marie

Blanche

Alaska

Bella

Mimi

Princess

Duchess

Swan

Elsa

Snow White

Cute white cat names

Your cat’s so cute that you have to give him an adorable name to match.

Blizzard

Halo

Glacier

Snowflake

Frosty

Powder

Snowball

Q-Tip

Pearl

Cloud

Cotton

Aspen

Food names for white cats

Your inner foodie is probably just dying to name your white cat after your favorite foods. And there are plenty of food-inspired names to choose from.

Coconut

Cool Whip

Eggnog

Sugar

Tic Tac

Chowder

Sugar

Cream

Cauliflower

Chardonnay

Marshmallow

Brie

Mozzarella

Flour

Biscuits

Cream Puff

Tofu

Tapioca

Moscato

Names for white cats with blue eyes

That white-fur-blue-eyes combo is so stunning. Here are some names that are fitting for those features.

Blueberry

Aquamarine

Angel

Azure (the color halfway between blue and cyan)

Misty

Bluebell

Sapphire

Cerulean (a deep sky-blue color)

Iris

Flower

Lapis (a gemstone)

Skylar

Mystique

Smurf

Squirtle

Stitch

Sully

Unique white cat names

You know you found a super special white cat, so why not give him a unique name that stands out from the rest?

Egret

Chalk

Bones

Fondant

Birch

Fog

Crest

Colgate

Daisy

Dove

Dandelion

Black-and-white cat names

Try out these black-and-white names for your handsome tuxedo cat.

Peppermint Patty

Oreo

Domino

Tux

Penguin

Sylvester

Eightball

Mickey

Minnie

Blotch

Zebra

Snoopy

Marbles

Beetlejuice

Alfred

Jeeves

Klondike

Chalkboard

Panda

Puffin

Gray-and-white cat names

Gray-and-white cats deserve a name that’s as cool as their coloring.

Smudge

Dusty

Tinsel

Silver Bell

Asteroid

Grey Gatsby

(Grey) Goose

Grayson

Gracie

Silver

Silvia

Dumbo

Disco

Anchovy

Orange-and-white cat names

Cats with orange-and-white coats need a name that matches their unique coat pattern.

Creamsicle

Blaze

Oliver

Hobbes

Garfield

Fanta

Peaches

Mimosa

Crookshanks (from Harry Potter)

Dorito

(Orange) Julius

Bandit

Chester

Cheeto

Still struggling to find the perfect name for your BFF? Check out some of our other lists: