The litter box is both your best friend and your worst enemy. It allows your indoor cat to stay safe and secure inside without having to go outside to do her business, but it can also be an eyesore (and nose snore, too).

But, using a few helpful tips, you can figure out where to put the litter box so that it’s as discreet as possible and still totally usable for your cat.

Factors to consider

When deciding where to keep the litter box, you’ll need to factor a few things into your decision to make sure you’re picking the perfect spot for both you and your cat. Here are the main things to consider:

Privacy

“I recommend placing the litter box in an area where your kitten has easy access and provides privacy,” Dr. Michelle Burch from Paramount Pet Health told The Dodo. “Cats do not like to [do their business] in high-traffic areas as they do not feel safe and will choose an undesired location in the house.”

If finding a private area is difficult for one reason or another, then you may want to try using a litter box with a cover on it to make the experience of using it a bit more enjoyable.

This Van Ness Enclosed Cat Litter Pan from Chewy may be a great fit ($12.99)

Accessibility

It seems like a no-brainer, but your cat needs to be able to access the box at all times!

This means it can’t be behind closed doors (unless said door has a cat door at the bottom), nor can it be tucked in a corner that makes it difficult for your cat to get in and out of.

Accessibility is important for you, too. If the box is in a spot that’s difficult for you to get to when it’s time for cleaning, then you’ll likely put off the chore or have to devote more time scooping in such an awkward area. If it’s easy to get to, then it’s easy to both use and clean.

Cleanliness

The area surrounding your cat’s litter box is undoubtedly going to get a bit messy. Sometimes litter flies out of the pan when she’s scratching around. Other times, cats can miss the box completely.

Therefore, you’re going to want to avoid placing your cat’s litter box on carpeting or other soft surfaces, unless you’re using a litter box mat that catches any stray bits of litter or mess.

Try this litter-trapping mat from Chewy for $9.99

However, staying away from surfaces that can get stained or trap odor will be your best bet when picking the right spot for your litter box.

Hygiene

You’re also going to need to think about your own hygiene when it comes to where to keep the litter box. Keep it away from food and meal prep spaces, and make sure it’s not too close to your clothing because accidents do happen!

Where to put a litter box in a small apartment

Litter box placement can get a bit tricky when you’re working with a small amount of square footage, but the same rules from above apply.

The best place for a litter box, regardless of your home’s size, is in a private area that’s accessible and easy to keep clean — a bathroom may be your best bet (depending on the size of the space).

Some apartment dwellers opt to hide the litter box in a piece of furniture designed specifically for your cat’s business. The Dodo rounded up some of the highest-rated pieces of litter box furniture that look super stylish — most can be used as TV stands or side tables — and are functional for both you and your cat, too!

How to move litter box location

“If you decide to move the litter box in the future, you will need to make the transition slowly,” Dr. Burch said. “I recommend moving the litter box little by little each day until you have transitioned it to the new location.”

She also recommends putting a brand-new litter box in the new location so your cat can get used to using the new box. “Allow your cat to discover the new litter box and use it multiple times, then slowly decrease the amount of litter added to the old pan daily,” she said.

Your cat will ultimately tell you if she approves of the spot in which you put her litter box — if she starts doing her business elsewhere, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. As long as she has plenty of privacy and room to do her thing, then you should be in the clear.

